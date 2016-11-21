Nova Scotia to include adults in expansion of restorative justice program

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia says it will expand its restorative justice program to include adult offenders.

Justice Minister Diana Whalen says the program has been shown to be an effective option for victims and offenders and it will now be offered across the province.

The Justice Department says the expansion follows successful pilots that began in 2011 in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, the Municipality of East Hants and Colchester County.

Whalen says restorative justice requires offenders to take responsibility for their actions and holds them accountable to the community and their victims.

Meghan Peters, co-owner of the Tall and Small Cafe in Antigonish, says she met the person who broke into her cafe through the program, which she says is a humane and positive part of the justice system that can heal and provide closure.