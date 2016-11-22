Max Fortier nets pair as Halifax gets revenge on Bathurst with road win
The Mooseheads scored twice late in the third en route to victory, helping to erase memory of 11-10 loss to Titan two days earlier.
The Halifax Mooseheads earned themselves a victory and some revenge Tuesday night in Bathurst.
Bradley Kennedy scored the winner with three minutes left in the third period as Halifax posted a 5-3 victory at the K.C. Irving Centre.
Tuesday’s win comes after an embarrassing 11-10 loss to Bathurst on Sunday afternoon in Halifax.
Head coach Andre Tourigny said after Tuesday's victory he didn’t have to say much to his team about their performance following that wild Sunday game.
"The guys knew what we did wrong, we felt really bad about ourselves after that game," Tourigny said of his team’s play Sunday.
"It was really important for us to step up tonight and have a really good game, and the guys were ready.”
“It was a good bounce back game for us,” he added.
Max Fortier continued his productive season, scoring twice, earning himself first -star honours.
Otto Somppi potted his sixth of the season to start off the third, and Keigan Goetz added an empty netter to end the night.
Rookie Alexis Gravel was solid in goal for Halifax, making 30 saves.
Antoine Morand, Daniil Miromanov, and Christophe Boivin scored for Bathurst.
Halifax's next game will be Thursday at home against the Quebec Remparts at 7 p.m.
