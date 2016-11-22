Man pleads guilty in Valentine's Day plot on the Halifax Shopping Centre

HALIFAX — A Halifax man involved in an alleged mass-murder plot at a Halifax mall has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Randall Steven Shepherd made the plea before Nova Scotia Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

"This horrible plan would have changed the face of Halifax forever," said Crown lawyer Shauna MacDonald.

Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois, still faces charges in the plot to shoot shoppers at the Halifax Shopping Centre in the city's west end.

The Crown alleged the two accused, along with a 19-year-old man found dead in his Halifax-area home, had planned to attack the mall on Valentine's Day in 2015.

The Crown said Tuesday Shepherd had planned to kill himself before the planned attack, and while he wasn't the main plotter he was "a cheerleader."

An agreed statement of facts says he planned to provide gasoline for Molotov cocktail bombs and participated in making a video that was to be played after a massacre.