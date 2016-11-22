Halifax police investigate latest violent shooting death in city's north end

HALIFAX — A 22-year-old Halifax man has died from gunshot wounds in the city's latest violent shooting incident.

Police say they responded to reports of shots being fired at 10:47 p.m. on Monday night in the area of Falkland and Gottingen Streets.

When investigators arrived they found the man "had been shot" and was suffering from life-threatening wounds.

He was rushed to hospital but died later from the injuries.

Anti-violence advocates in the city have said there has been a disturbing rise in the number of gun deaths in Halifax.

Fifty-eight-year-old Terrence Patrick Izzard of Halifax was gunned down outside his home in the city's north end on Nov. 14, and his death followed the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Shakur Jefferies.