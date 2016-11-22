Halifax police investigate latest violent shooting death in city's north end
HALIFAX — A 22-year-old Halifax man has died from gunshot wounds in the city's latest violent shooting incident.
Police say they responded to reports of shots being fired at 10:47 p.m. on Monday night in the area of Falkland and Gottingen Streets.
When investigators arrived they found the man "had been shot" and was suffering from life-threatening wounds.
He was rushed to hospital but died later from the injuries.
Anti-violence advocates in the city have said there has been a disturbing rise in the number of gun deaths in Halifax.
Fifty-eight-year-old Terrence Patrick Izzard of Halifax was gunned down outside his home in the city's north end on Nov. 14, and his death followed the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Shakur Jefferies.
Jefferies was found dead near a suburban Halifax apartment building a few days before Izzard's death, leading to murder charges against 21-year-old Halifax rapper Carvel Clayton.
