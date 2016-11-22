Lindell Smith at Halifax council on latest fatal shooting: 'Very hard to see'

It was a sombre start to Tuesday morning’s Halifax regional council session as the mayor and councillors took a moment to reflect just hours after another fatal shooting in Halifax.

On Monday night around 10:50 p.m. a 22-year-old man was gunned down inside his vehicle near Falkland and Gottingen streets.

It’s the 12th homicide in Halifax for 2016, and the third in nine days.

“Before we begin, we’ll take a moment, as we do, for silent reflection, and I’m sure that we’ll all be thinking this morning of those who lost their lives as a result of violence in our community, for those, for their families, their friends, and all of us, because we’re all impacted by the loss of a single person,” Mayor Mike Savage said.

After Savage, Coun. Lindell Smith spoke to express his condolences and ‘sadness for the community right now.’