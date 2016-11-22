Lindell Smith at Halifax council on latest fatal shooting: 'Very hard to see'
New councillor says these are friends and colleagues of his dying as shootings continue to plague city.
It was a sombre start to Tuesday morning’s Halifax regional council session as the mayor and councillors took a moment to reflect just hours after another fatal shooting in Halifax.
On Monday night around 10:50 p.m. a 22-year-old man was gunned down inside his vehicle near Falkland and Gottingen streets.
It’s the 12th homicide in Halifax for 2016, and the third in nine days.
“Before we begin, we’ll take a moment, as we do, for silent reflection, and I’m sure that we’ll all be thinking this morning of those who lost their lives as a result of violence in our community, for those, for their families, their friends, and all of us, because we’re all impacted by the loss of a single person,” Mayor Mike Savage said.
After Savage, Coun. Lindell Smith spoke to express his condolences and ‘sadness for the community right now.’
“Being a young council member, especially a young African Nova Scotian male, seeing lots of friends and colleagues lose their lives to violence is very hard to see,” he said. “I just want to send my utmost condolences and hope as a city we can work together and try to combat this. And also, if I’m a little off today, it’s because it’s really hard to deal with that as a young member of our community, to see so many of us being lost in the streets.” - with files from Zane Woodford.