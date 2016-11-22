Sidewalk snow clearing and stormwater: Halifax council regional in brief
Council voted Tuesday for a staff report on new ways to collect its stormwater right-of-way fee, and some minor changes to sidewalk snow clearing.
Staff to look at stormwater right-of-way area rate
Halifax regional council voted Tuesday to have staff prepare a report on changing the way the municipality collects its stormwater right-of-way fee.
The report will look at the option of creating an area tax rate to collect the fee from people within the Halifax Water service boundary.
The fee originates from a 2013 Utility and Review Board order that the municipality pay Halifax Water $3.9 million annually for the stormwater run-off from municipal streets and sidewalks.
Slight sidewalk snow clearing changes go ahead, big change potentially to come
Halifax regional council voted in favour of a staff recommendation to make some minor changes to the way it contracts sidewalk snow clearing, but there could be some bigger changes on the way.
Council voted in favour of a report that recommended the municipality maintain its existing service standards when it puts out for new contracts next spring; consolidate some contracts from routes to zones; combine street and sidewalk snow clearing tenders in some areas; and “improve communications with property owners regarding clearing of property and maintain existing sidewalk service.”
Coun. Shawn Cleary told Metro this week that he still believes sidewalk snow clearing needs an overhaul.
He made notice Tuesday that he’ll ask for a staff report at the next meeting that compares the cost of bringing sidewalk snow clearing in house to the cost of the current practice of contracting it out.
