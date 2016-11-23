Get your storm chips ready: Atlantic Canada could be in store for a ‘classic’ winter

You might want to stock up on the storm chips because forecasters are suggesting it could be a classic winter for Atlantic Canada.

“You might not want to get too far from your shovel and it would be a good idea to have some storm chips ready,” meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg of The Weather Network told TC Media on Tuesday. “We’re expecting a snowy winter ahead with an active storm track into Atlantic Canada.”

It won’t be that extreme but it will still be stormy. If you can picture a classic winter, that’s what it’s going to be like. That’s what I’ve been telling a lot of Canadians. Kelly Sonneburg, meteorologist with The Weather Network

The network released its seasonal forecast Tuesday suggesting this winter will be in sharp contrast to last year’s El Nino-dominated weather that saw exceptionally mild temperatures and not a lot of snow – especially compared to the winter before where many areas of the Maritimes saw record snowfalls between January and March.

The winter of 2014-15 saw Charlottetown, P.E.I. have a record 540 cm of snow while Saint John, N.B. also broke a record with 431 cm.

Sonnenburg said that won’t happen this year.

“It won’t be that extreme but it will still be stormy. If you can picture a classic winter, that’s what it’s going to be like,” she said. “That’s what I’ve been telling a lot of Canadians.”

That’s welcome news for Matt Compton of Compton’s Snow Removal in Summerside, P.E.I. All his customers are on contracts with a set price, no matter how much snow falls.

“We want to see our customers get good value for their dollar, but at the same time we don’t want to be snow-broke,” Compton said. “Two winters ago we were run off our feet trying to keep up. It was the worst winter I’ve ever seen. We really don’t want to go back there.”

On the positive side, he said, that winter reminded people what winter can be like. While it wasn’t as busy last year, Compton said there were still more than 20 occasions his crews had to clear snow from parking lots and driveways.

“It was really one extreme to the other,” he said. “We’re sort of looking for something in between.”

David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, isn’t so sure it will be that snowy in Atlantic Canada. He said the area’s marine climate means winter arrives a little later and preliminary models are suggesting warmer temperatures will continue throughout most of the winter.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be periods of cold and snowy weather.

“Our models are a little different in that we’re not calling for a classic winter like The Weather Network,” Phillips said, adding Environment Canada’s winter outlook isn’t released for another week. “Winter will be a little slower to get going and once it arrives it won’t necessarily grab and hold you. It will be more of a winter than last year and more of a winter for everybody, including those who like snow, like the snowmobilers and skiers, and those who don’t like the snow.”

Last winter, he said, was the third warmest in 70 years and early indications are it will be mild again this year – continuing what has been a growing trend over the last decade or so.