Boy says he was sexually assaulted by man while sitting on Halifax waterfront bench

Police say the accused put his hands down the victim's clothes before running away.

Police are investigating after a boy says he was sexually assaulted while sitting on a bench in the area of the Halifax waterfront.

The incident involved a 17-year-old and the suspect, who the victim didn’t know. The man sat down next to the boy “and sexually assaulted him by reaching under his clothes,” according to a Halifax Regional Police release.

The victim immediately pushed the man away, who then ran off.

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 40 and 50, who was tall and skinny.

There have been no arrests and police continue to investigate.

