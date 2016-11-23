Boy says he was sexually assaulted by man while sitting on Halifax waterfront bench

Police are investigating after a boy says he was sexually assaulted while sitting on a bench in the area of the Halifax waterfront.

The incident involved a 17-year-old and the suspect, who the victim didn’t know. The man sat down next to the boy “and sexually assaulted him by reaching under his clothes,” according to a Halifax Regional Police release.

The victim immediately pushed the man away, who then ran off.

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 40 and 50, who was tall and skinny.