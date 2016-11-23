Group of Nova Scotia churches call for public health strategy in wake of Halifax gun violence

A group of Nova Scotia churches is calling for a public health strategy to address the gun violence in Halifax that has left seven black men dead this year.

On Wednesday, the African United Baptist Association of Nova Scotia (AUBA) said in a release they were collectively mourning with the families of those impacted by gun violence in the African Nova Scotian (ANS) community

“We are gravely saddened by the lack of a coordinated response to this crisis through a strategic approach developed by our elected officials and health care providers to address the needs of the ANS community as it relates to this concern,” the release said.

In the wake of Monday’s fatal shooting, Tyler Keizer became the 12th homicide of the year in Halifax, a number which includes six young and one middle-aged African Nova Scotian men.

The AUBA said the increase of gun violence and its impact on the entire African Nova Scotian community, as well as the city and province, speaks to the need for a public health strategy from all levels of government, including departments like Education, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Services, and the IWK and the Nova Scotia Health Authority to bring forth “short and long term collaborative, culturally competent, and relevant public health initiatives.”

They are also seeking to create a “meaningful coordinated partnership” with community leaders, government and health advocates to move towards a process of healing through ongoing public health initiatives.