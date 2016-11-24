Halifax Mooseheads blow third-period lead, fall to Quebec Remparts in shootout

The Halifax Mooseheads had victory ripped from their clutches Thursday night as they fell 6-5 in a shootout to the Quebec Remparts.

Halifax's offence was again on fire, firing 47 shots at Remparts goaltender Callum Booth. Despite that pressure, Halifax couldn't hold the momentum and Quebec rallied with two goals late in the third to tie the game.

Overtime wasn't enough and a shootout was needed. Halifax shooters, Max Fortier, Nico Hischier, and Jared McIsaac, all failed to find the back of the net.

Quebec's Alexandre Drapeau scored the lone shootout goal with a nice wrist shot that went just over the glove of rookie netminder Alexis Gravel.

Halifax has had a hard time holding leads this year, but it's something the team is working on, according to defencemen Cooper Jones.

"I think that's what we need to work on, keeping some out of the net," said Jones, who scored his fifth goal of the season.

"I think we just need to have a mindset where we play the same way all sixty minutes.”

Halifax managed to find some holes in Quebec's defence, which has been one of the league's best this season, allowing just 78 goals in 25 games.

But it was sloppy defensive play that was once again Halifax's downfall, especially in the last 15 minutes when Halifax was up 5-3.

"I think we just didn't really play smart enough when we had that two-goal lead," said Bradley Kennedy, who scored his seventh marker of the season for Halifax.

"We were trying to push the offense still when we should have been thinking defense and then offense after."

"And we paid for it in the end," he added.

Gravel was a little shaky for the Mooseheads, allowing five goals on 26 shots.

Callum Booth, on the other hand, was spectacular for Quebec, making 42 saves.

Connor Moynihan, Jocktan Chainey and Nico Hischier rounded out the scoring for Halifax.

Jonathan Bourcier led the offence for the Remparts, scoring twice in regulation, plus the shootout winner, Philipp Kurashev, Matthew Boucher and Olivier Garneau had the other goals.