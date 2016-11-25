Halifax-area school locked down, teen arrested after firearm complaint

A Halifax-area school was locked down Friday over reports of a teen with a firearm.

At 8:30 a.m. Friday, Halifax RCMP responded to a complaint of a youth with a firearm on a trail next to Duncan MacMillan High School on Church Point Road in Sheet Harbour.

The school immediately went into a lockdown while members of the RCMP Sheet Harbour detachment arrived and arrested a 15-year-old male teen without incident.