Nova Scotia family mourning dog shot by pellet gun

BERWICK - Mike Trafton wants the person who shot his dog to know that his little girl has lost her best friend.

“He’s been a part of my family for eight years,” the Berwick resident said.

“We do have a three-year-old. They’re best buds. They’re together most of the time.”

Trafton’s lab mix, Ruger, went missing the afternoon of Nov. 20. Trafton said Ruger was typically not one to wander off, preferring to spend most days on the porch or in the field behind their Cottage Street home.

But Ruger didn’t come home that Sunday night, or the following morning. Trafton was not reunited with his beloved rescue dog until a neighbour found the family pet cowering under a deck Nov. 21.

“He could walk and everything but he was really timid, wouldn’t come out. He was quite obviously scared and probably pretty cold,” said Trafton.

They initially feared Ruger had been hit by a car in the residential neighbourhood. No one imagined someone would have deliberately set out to hurt a tame family pet.

The x-ray results shook Trafton to his core.

“He wasn’t walking. He wasn’t eating and then the x-ray revealed a couple of pellets,” said Trafton.

Two pellets were found inside Ruger, one puncturing the dog’s abdomen and the other lodged in a leg muscle.

“I was quite upset about that. We’re in a quiet, mostly retired area of town and that was a big point for us. We were looking for a rural area to live,” said Trafton.

The community immediately rallied around Trafton’s family. An online gofundme fundraising campaign local radio host Mike Surette launched to assist with Ruger’s vet bills had collected more than $1,100 in donations by Nov. 24.

But Ruger’s condition went from bad to worse.

“They started some antibiotics, but the fever was increasing and he just wasn’t making any progress.”

Trafton, his girlfriend and their young daughter said their goodbyes to Ruger on Thursday. With no clear sign of recovery in sight, they opted to put an end to their dog’s suffering.

With his faith in humanity put to the test, Trafton said they found comfort in knowing so many people were willing to help with Ruger’s vet costs.

He only hopes the person responsible for his dog’s injuries will be eventually be held accountable.

“You can’t be shooting family pets. You’re in my neighbourhood. I’d like to think that any time a pet gets out, especially one that you should at least recognize I would think, that you would at least make an attempt to return it,” said Trafton.

Trafton hopes people will continue to talk about Ruger’s shooting, and share any information that might assist with the investigation with the Kings District RCMP (902-765-3317) or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).

“Someone is going to know something,” he said.