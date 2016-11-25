Police warn Nova Scotian shoppers of phishing and smishing scams

Police are warning Nova Scotians to be careful of getting phished or smished.

Since many people will be running around looking for shopping deals this Black Friday, and scouting online shops this Cyber Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP are reminding everyone to be alert to scams.

According to a RCMP release on Friday, two of the most common scams are “phishing” and “smishing.”

Phishing is when you get an email from a company that you might be familiar with, and they ask you to provide information that gives them access to your account, police said.

Although smishing is very similar, police said you receive an SMS text instead of an email.

“Remember, reputable companies will never ask you to verify your information online,” police said.

For anyone unsure if they’re receiving a scam, police recommend taking a second look, calling the company to check the details if something doesn't seem right, and listen to your gut since if something appears too good to be true, it probably is.