QMJHL Roundup: Jonathan Bourcier leads Quebec to 6-5 shootout win

HALIFAX — Jonathan Bourcier scored twice in regulation, then added the shootout winner as the Quebec Remparts came from behind to defeat the Halifax Mooseheads 6-5 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Philipp Kurashev, Matthew Boucher and Olivier Garneau also scored for the Remparts (14-9-2) while defenceman Ross MacDougall tacked on four assists.

Connor Moynihan scored once and set up two more for the Mooseheads (13-11-1), who entered the third period with a 5-3 lead. Cooper Jones, Bradley Kennedy, Jocktan Chainey and Nico Hischier rounded out the offence with a goal apiece.

Callum Booth made 42 saves for the win as Alexis Gravel stopped 21-of-26 shots in defeat.

Quebec went 2 for 3 on the power play while Halifax scored twice on six chances with the man advantage.

---

CATARACTES 5 WILDCATS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Samuel Blier had a goal and an assist and Mikhail Denisov made 22 saves as Shawinigan beat the Wildcats for its fourth straight victory.

Alexis D'Aoust, Dennis Yan, Nicholas Welsh and Charles Taillon also found the back of the net for the Cataractes (17-6-0).

William Bower kept Moncton (9-15-0) from being blanked. Julian Galloway gave up three goals on 14 shots and was on the bench to start the second. Alec MacDonald made 28 saves in relief.

---

OCEANIC 6 FOREURS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Dylan Montcalm had a goal and three helpers and Antoine Dufort-Plante scored once and set up two more as the Oceanic toppled Val-d'Or.

Tyler Boland, Daniel Hardie, Simon Bourque and Carson MacKinnon also scored for Rimouski (12-12-1), which got a 30-save outing from Alexandre Lagace.

Ivan Kozlov and Francois Beauchemin responded for the Foreurs (12-12-2). Samuel Gagnon kicked out 24-of-30 shots in a losing cause.