Halifax police look for suspect who pulled knife on man at bus stop

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a male suspect after he pulled a 5-inch-long knife on another man at a bus stop early Saturday morning.

Police say that a 29-year-old man was walking along Willett Street when he approached the suspect, described as being 5’10”, who was sitting alone at a bus stop.

The man stood up and then produced a knife, ordering the 29-year-old to not move. He then kicked the man and fled the area.



The 29-year-old man didn’t contact the police until 30 minute after the incident and, as a result, police weren’t able to locate the suspect.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black winter trench coat with a scarf over his face.