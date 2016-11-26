Halifax Police search for suspects after man assaulted with tire iron

Halifax Regional Police are searching for four suspects after an assault early Saturday morning left a man with non-life threatening injuries.



The incident occurred in the 6100 block of Quinpool Road at around 2:15 am.

Police say a 35-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when four men in a truck approached them.

An argument ensued before two men exited the truck, one of them striking the 35-year-old in his face with what is described as a tire iron.

The men returned to the truck before fleeing down Quinpool in the direction of the Armdale Roundabout.

The four suspects are described as men, all of whom are white and around 25 years old.