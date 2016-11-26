Snowfall warning issued for parts of Halifax with 15 centimetres of snow forecast

Get those shovels, ready.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Halifax with as much as 15 centimetres of snow forecast from an approaching weekend storm.

According to a release from the national weather service, a low-pressure system will get stronger as it moves across the Maritimes on Saturday night, with wet snow forecast for much of Sunday.

“Precipitation will likely start as rain overnight tonight or early Sunday morning. However, rain is forecast to change to wet snow as northeasterly winds bring in colder air,” a weather alert on Saturday morning said.

“Significant snowfall accumulation up to 15 centimetres is expected to be limited to high terrain away from the coast.”

Halifax County East, along with other areas of central Nova Scotia, is under the snowfall warning.