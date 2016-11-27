Alexis Gravel records first QMJHL shutout as Halifax Mooseheads blank Moncton Wildcats

The Halifax Mooseheads rookies were on full display in Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Moncton Wildcats, with first-year netminder Alexis Gravel earning his first career shutout.

“It’s a really great feeling,” said Gravel after his 22-save performance at Scotiabank Centre.

“The boys played hard and blocked shots and we got a shutout.”

Halifax’s offence made it easy for the rookie goalie, as they peppered Moncton goaltender Alec MacDonald with 43 shots. Halifax controlled the momentum for most of the game, but the Wildcats did test Gravel with 13 shots in the third period, five more than they had fired in the first 40 minutes combined.

The game started off rather boring, with both teams generating very little offence.

“The first period I think we didn’t skate enough, but at the break our coach said we have to skate more and be more engaged in front of the net,” said Mooseheads forward Nico Hischier, who led the offensive charge scoring twice to earn first-star honours.

The Mooseheads showed that they have learned from their past defensive mistakes Sunday, allowing just 22 shots, most of which never really endangered Gravel’s shutout bid.

Halifax had blown some late leads in its past few outings at home.

“We played really great defensively so we didn’t really need many more goals. Gravel did a really, really, good job and he had some amazing saves,” Hischier said.

There was a scary moment late in the third for Halifax, as Moncton forward Manuel Wiederer appeared to intentionally crash into Gravel.

Gravel would be shaken up on the play, but the ensuing scuffle gave him enough time to recover and finish off the game.

Wiederer was given a two-minute minor for roughing and five-minute major for charging.

“It was his decision, he took it with five minutes left in the game and we just got a power play, so it was good for us,” Gravel said.

Another rookie, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, scored his seventh of the season to round out the scoring.