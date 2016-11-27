Driver injured after truck tips over on NS bridge in windy weather: RCMP

BOULARDERIE, N.S. — A transport truck was tipped onto its side while driving through high winds on a bridge in Nova Scotia.

A highway webcam shows the truck leaning against the guard rails of the Seal Island Bridge in Cape Breton on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Nova Scotia RCMP says it's possible the truck was knocked over by gusts blowing over Great Bras d'Or.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says the Department of Transportation has closed the bridge to high-sided vehicles until wind died down.