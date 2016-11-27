Police in Nova Scotia looking for two suspects after gas station robbery

Police are looking for two suspects after a gas station in Elmsdale was robbed early Sunday morning.

A release from RCMP says two men went into a gas station just after 3 a.m., demanded cash, and took “several cartons of cigarettes.”

The suspects left in a small dark coloured car, headed towards Highway 214, police said. The descriptions of the suspects are limited: both had their faces covered and were wearing blue “latex-type” gloves, the first had curly hair and was wearing a brown t-shirt, and the second was tall and slim, wearing a blue hoodie.

The clerk at the store, who was alone at the time, didn’t see a weapon, and wasn’t injured.