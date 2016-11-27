Former Halifax mayor Peter Kelly has probation period extended in Charlottetown

It appears Charlottetown’s CAO is going to be on probation a little while longer.

Sources have told TC Media that the city has extended Peter Kelly’s probation another six months while a review is conducted in Alberta.

Kelly was hired earlier this year to be Charlottetown’s top non-elected official. His officially started in the job on May 1 and his hire included a six-month probation that was supposed to expire Nov. 1.

The Alberta Department of Municipal Affairs began the process of a review in August that is looking at whether Kelly violated the Municipal Government Act while he served as CAO of Westlock County in Alberta.

It was a review that Kelly told TC Media in August that he welcomed.

Kelly did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee would not confirm or deny that Kelly’s probation has been extended.

“This is an HR issue and every employee of the city has a reasonable expectation to confidentiality of their employment,’’ Lee said in a statement issued to TC Media on Friday.

One source TC Media spoke to Friday said everyone wants to clear the air.

“He’s done by all reports a fabulous job (as Charlottetown’s CAO), but we’re making sure that everything is clean and clear for him and that he operates under no shadow,’’ the source said, requesting anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak about it.

According to the Westlock News earlier this year, Kelly left his job in the Alberta town with an outstanding $200,000 bill when he moved to P.E.I. to take the job in Charlottetown.

The matter involves the cost to develop an eight-acre industrial park lot for a developer. The newspaper reported that an auditor says the county would never recoup the $395,000 it spent to prepare the land and based on market trends, the county stands to lose more than $200,000 on the deal due to cost overruns.

Westlock News reported Kelly never brought the expenditure to council for approval, beaching the provincial act.

Kelly has said he brought the matter to council and was directed by council to move forward.

“Council made a public motion to enter into the lease agreement and that’s where it was,’’ Kelly said. “I dealt with the information I was given by staff.’’

Jerry Ward, public affairs officer with the Alberta Municipal Affairs Department, told The Guardian on Friday that a preliminary review to identify concerns and issues has been completed.

“Based on the findings, the minister determined that an inspection will be undertaken,’’ Ward said in an email. “There are no timelines for when the inspection will occur as inspectors are contracted through the government procurement process.’’

He said the scope of an inspection can include any matter connected with the management, administration or operation of the municipality or any assessment prepared under the provincial act.

“An inspection is not a review of any specific individual,’’ Ward said.

Ward added that once the inspection is complete, a report will be given to the minister and, ultimately, to council.