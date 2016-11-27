Speeding car with flat tire crashes into power pole in Halifax
Police say the driver was impaired and fled the scene from an earlier accident
Police say an impaired driver behind the wheel of a speeding car with a flat tire crashed into a power pole on Sunday morning.
The incident took place around 3:45 a.m. when police tried to stop the vehicle, a release said.
According to Halifax Regional Police, the car lost control and hit a power pole on North West Arm Drive and Osborne Avenue.
The vehicle had been involved in an earlier accident with a truck, before taking off, resulting in the flat front tire, police say.
After hitting the power pole, the driver of the car was arrested for impaired driving.
Two passengers in the car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.