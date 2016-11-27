Speeding car with flat tire crashes into power pole in Halifax

Police say an impaired driver behind the wheel of a speeding car with a flat tire crashed into a power pole on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 3:45 a.m. when police tried to stop the vehicle, a release said.

According to Halifax Regional Police, the car lost control and hit a power pole on North West Arm Drive and Osborne Avenue.

The vehicle had been involved in an earlier accident with a truck, before taking off, resulting in the flat front tire, police say.

After hitting the power pole, the driver of the car was arrested for impaired driving.