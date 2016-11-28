Funds raised for mural to remember Halifax homicide victim Shakur Jefferies

Donations are pouring in for a mural in honour of a Halifax man killed earlier this month.

A GoFundMe page was created last Wednesday to raise money for a Shakur Jefferies mural in Mulgrave Park, under the title “Memorial wall for brother Bat.”

Jefferies, 21, was the victim of a shooting on Washmill Lake Drive on Nov.12 and Halifax's 10th homicide of the year.

The statement on the crowdfunding page said Jefferies was a mannerly young man who was “always there to help a friend in need no matter how close you were to him, and he always put his family first.”

Jefferies was “the most amazing father” to a young son, the page said, and he was an all-star athlete in many sports including football and basketball where he received many awards for his excellence.

“He meant the world to everybody,” the page said.

The fundraising goal of $2,500 will go towards a mural in Mulgrave Park, the community “he grew up in and lived for,” the page said.

As of Monday afternoon, just over $1,200 had been raised.

“We want to make sure he lives on forever and he's always remembered everyday when you see the memorial on the wall.”