Funds raised for mural to remember Halifax homicide victim Shakur Jefferies
The campaign is nearly halfway to the $2,500 goal, with funds going towards a mural for the 21-year-old Mulgrave Park man.
Donations are pouring in for a mural in honour of a Halifax man killed earlier this month.
A GoFundMe page was created last Wednesday to raise money for a Shakur Jefferies mural in Mulgrave Park, under the title “Memorial wall for brother Bat.”
Jefferies, 21, was the victim of a shooting on Washmill Lake Drive on Nov.12 and Halifax's 10th homicide of the year.
The statement on the crowdfunding page said Jefferies was a mannerly young man who was “always there to help a friend in need no matter how close you were to him, and he always put his family first.”
Jefferies was “the most amazing father” to a young son, the page said, and he was an all-star athlete in many sports including football and basketball where he received many awards for his excellence.
“He meant the world to everybody,” the page said.
The fundraising goal of $2,500 will go towards a mural in Mulgrave Park, the community “he grew up in and lived for,” the page said.
As of Monday afternoon, just over $1,200 had been raised.
“We want to make sure he lives on forever and he's always remembered everyday when you see the memorial on the wall.”
Carvel Clayton, 21, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jefferies and will next appear in court on Dec.2.