'Significant' snow possible for Halifax from mid-week storm: Environment Canada
The weather agency has issued another special weather statement for our region.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Halifax over the potential of a mid-week storm that could bring ‘significant accumulations’ of snow.
In a release issued Monday morning, the weather agency said a low-pressure system was expected to land on the Maritimes Tuesday night, with snow changing to rain on Wednesday.
“Significant accumulations of snow are possible before the changeover to rain,” the statement read.
“There are still uncertainties with the respect to the timing and amount of snow so it is important to continue to monitor forecasts and bulletins for updates.”