Winds, snow cut power to thousands of customers in P.E.I., N.S.

HALIFAX — Thousands of people are without power in parts of the Maritimes due to high winds and snow.

Nova Scotia is reporting roughly 5,300 affected customers in an area stretching from the northeastern shore through to Cape Breton.

Many of the outages are concentrated in and around Pictou County and Antigonish, with 140 outages being listed in the province as of 8:15 a.m.

Spokeswoman Bev Ware says much of that was due to high winds that gusted to up to about 100 kilometres in some areas, and snow that built up on trees causing them to fall on power lines.

Thousands of customers are also without power throughout P.E.I., where schools were either being closed or delayed due to snow.