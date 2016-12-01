Environmental groups slam deal allowing Nova Scotia to use coal plants past 2030

HALIFAX — Two environmental groups are slamming last week's agreement allowing Nova Scotia to use coal-fired electrical plants beyond the new federal deadline to phase them out by 2030.

The Margaree Environmental Association and the Sierra Club Canada-Atlantic say 80 per cent of the current coal burning capacity in the province can be shut down by 2020.

The groups say that can be achieved through more wind and solar power projects, power from the Muskrat Falls project in Labrador, and by importing 500 megawatts of power from Quebec.

Neal Livingston, co-chair of the Margaree association, says the Nova Scotia government has been setting itself up as an environmental leader when it actually will be one of the last jurisdictions in Canada to continue to burn coal.

Gretchen Fitzgerald, of Sierra Club Canada-Atlantic, says her group remains opposed to the proposed development of Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine because of its implications for climate change and the local environment.