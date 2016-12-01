Halifax committee approves development that will see 1820s building torn down

After asking for a few changes at its last meeting, the municipality’s Design Review Committee has approved a development at the corner of South and Barrington streets that will see a nearly 200-year-old building torn down.

Paul Skerry Architects Limited proposed a six-storey mixed-use building on the site, replacing the three-storey apartment building known as the Elmwood, built in the 1820s. The building required no variances in the land use bylaws for the area.

Staff recommended approving the project last month, but the committee sent the developer back to the drawing board “due to questions and concerns regarding streetwall design, building articulation and material selection.”

As a result, the developer made some changes to the streetwall and building façade on South Street. Those changes included removing a canopy that hung over the sidewalk and replacing it with awnings over what will be patio-like spaces in front of whatever businesses move into the ground-floor commercial space.

“I like what happening at the street level better than before,” said committee member Anna Sampson.