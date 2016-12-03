RCMP requesting public’s help after attempted robbery in Liverpool

Queens District RCMP are asking for the public’s to solve an attempted robbery in Liverpool, NS on Friday night.



The incident occurred at 10:51 p.m. when a male wearing mask entered the West End Convenience Store in Liverpool. The suspect pulled a knife and demanded the clerk fill a duffle bag he was carrying with cash.

The RCMP believe when the clerk moved, the suspect panicked and fled the store on foot.



The suspect was reported to have been wearing a black hoodie, dark sneakers and jeans. He was carrying a burgundy duffel bag.