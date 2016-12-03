RCMP search for suspect after New Minas gas station robbery

King’s District RCMP are searching for a suspect after a successful robbery at a New Minas gas station.

A man approached the gas station clerk demanding money and cigarettes, and threatened to use a knife.



No one was hurt but the suspect did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as 5’10” and 320 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and was driving a dark coloured, two-door vehicle.



RCMP say the man fled towards New Minas.

