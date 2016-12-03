Waycobah man faces multiple drug and weapon charges after RCMP search his home

The Inverness Country District RCMP and Victoria Country District RCMP say they are continuing to investigate after they arrested a 51-year-old man.

The Mounties say that while executing a search warrant on Friday night they found a quantity of marijuana, oxycodone and a set of brass knuckles.

Kenneth John Googoo, 51, of Waycobah will face charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone, possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis and possession of a prohibited weapon.