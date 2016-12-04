Two reports coming to Halifax regional council to create more affordable housing

Two staff reports will be in front of Halifax regional council this week to create more affordable housing in the municipality.

The first of the two reports coming to council on Tuesday recommends approving in principal the five-year affordable housing targets from the Housing and Homelessness Partnership – a collaboration between the municipality, the province, the United Way, and six other partners. That report also recommends the municipality ask the province for the ability to create implement inclusionary housing in the municipality.

The second of the two reports recommends using the powers the municipality already has to create more affordable housing. It recommends creating an administrative order to develop an incentive or bonus zoning program to entice developers.

“A density bonus is an increase in built area in exchange for public amenities and/or benefits that contribute to the livability and proper planning of the neighbourhood affected by the resulting increase in density,” reads the staff report.

The municipality already uses density bonusing to give developers an incentive to create more parking spaces, or to employ more sustainable building practices.

This proposal would give developers an incentive to create two-bedroom and larger units for low and middle income households – at 30 and 40 per cent below market value, respectively.