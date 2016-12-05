N.S. government delays teachers' contract bill as schools shut to students

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government has at least temporarily delayed introduction of its bill imposing a contract on public school teachers, as it apparently looks for an alternate solution in the dispute.

Minutes prior to a bill briefing in advance of the legislature sitting Monday, Liberal House leader Michel Samson told reporters the bill would be delayed to allow for hastily organized talks about safety concerns around student supervision during the teachers' work-to-rule action.

"There are ongoing discussions to address the safety concerns that were identified. We will wait to see how those discussions unfold in the next number of hours," said Samson. "Based on how those discussions go, we'll determine whether we proceed or not."

A union source confirmed talks are taking place.

Classes were cancelled Monday for all students at public schools across Nova Scotia. Teachers were being allowed into the schools, but students are being kept out after the provincial Liberals announced the closures Saturday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie said Monday the government is scrambling in the face of public pressure.

"The government called an emergency on Saturday. Nobody bought their line. Now on Monday, apparently in some secret meeting, they're unravelling the emergency that they themselves chose to create," said Baillie.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said it wasn't immediately clear to him what the government is trying to do.

"All I can know for sure is the level of unprecedented public fury has surely registered itself on them."

Education Minister Karen Casey said Sunday that schools could be closed for up to a week, depending on the passage of a bill that would impose a contract on the union representing 9,300 educators in the province.

Casey said the closures were needed to ensure student safety, citing risks posed by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union's work-to-rule job action that was due to take effect Monday.