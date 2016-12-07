Automated stop announcements coming to Halifax Transit next week

Starting next week, an automated voice will tell you when your stop is coming on select Halifax Transit buses.

On Monday, the announcements will start on 13 routes “providing a more user-friendly and accessible transit service to riders,” according to a release from the municipality.

“This service will greatly assist hearing and visually impaired transit users as well as visitors to our region, who will no longer have to rely on the bus operator or other passengers for bus location information during their trip,” the release says.

Audio announcements will sound on interior and exterior speakers, and visual announcements will be shown on display screens inside the bus.

The first 13 routes will be used as a pilot project so Halifax Transit can iron out any kinks before installing the announcements on all buses sometime in 2017.