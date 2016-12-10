Environment Canada issues snow squall alerts in 4 Nova Scotia counties

HALIFAX — Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings in four counties in northern Nova Scotia.

The weather agency says snow squalls are expected in Antigonish, Pictou, Victoria and parts of Iverness counties.

They say a cold northwesterly flow has formed over the region bringing frequent flurries with it.

Environment Canada says northern Cape Breton will be hit by occasional snow squalls that may add up 30 centimetres of snowfall by Sunday evening in some areas.

The agency says an intense snow squall over the Northumberland Strait could result in more than 15 centimetres of snowfall in parts of Pictou and Antigonish Saturday night.