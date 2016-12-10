Halifax police search for suspect after robbery at Subway restaurant
Police received a call at 7 p.m. after a man entered the Gottingen street location with a knife and demanded cash.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Halifax Police are searching for a suspect after a Subway restaurant was robbed on Friday night.
Police received a call at 7 p.m. after a man entered the Gottingen street location with a knife and demanded cash.
The suspect hopped the counter and assaulted the female worker before he fled out the back door of the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
The suspect is described as a tall black man wearing a dark hoodie with a black and white bandana over his face.
Police urge anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5016 or call Crime Stoppers.