Snowfall warning in effect for Halifax, storm coming Monday
The forecast is calling for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow across much of the province tomorrow
The first major snow storm of the season could hit Halifax on Monday.
Environment Canada said in a release Sunday afternoon that most of the province, including Halifax area, is under a snowfall warning.
A low pressure system approaching from the west will bring snow to Nova Scotia on Monday, the statement said. Amounts totalling 15 to 20 centimetres are expected before the snow turns into a few showers or flurries late in the day.
Residents are being reminded to adjust their driving, since rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult and there may be a big impact on rush hour traffic.