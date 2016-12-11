Teen arrested after Nova Scotia man stabbed multiple times

A man is in hospital in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times.

The RCMP say the incident happened in the community of Lakeville near Kentville around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, 30, was stabbed multiple times by a 17-year-old boy, according to a RCMP release.

The suspect and victim are known to one another, with the 17-year-old arrested outside a Lakeville residence after the incident.