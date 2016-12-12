Specially trained officers remove fentanyl after unresponsive man found in Halifax home

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax say they had to call in special officers to secure a house where a man was found unresponsive after taking fentanyl.

They say paramedics stabilized the 24-year-old man, who was found in the Dartmouth home at about 2 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to hospital and his condition was believed to have improved.

But police say that because of dangers associated with exposure to the powerful opioid, officers trained in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events collected and stabilized the remaining fentanyl found in the home.