Suspicious Nova Scotia house fire may have been 'targeted attack:' RCMP

Police are investigating a suspicious fire they say might have been targeted at a Nova Scotia residence.

On Friday morning in Lower Harmony, Colchester District RCMP were called to help the Salmon River Fire Department with a house fire on Lower Harmony Road, according to a release.

Firefighters found a man outside the home, who required medical treatment due to being in the home when the fire began.

He was treated at the hospital and released later on Friday. His injuries are believed to be minor, police said.

Police said they have reason to believe this was a “targeted attack” and have ruled the fire as suspicious.