N.S. jet crash lawsuit: Transport Canada included in class action certification

HALIFAX — Transport Canada has failed in its attempt to be excluded from a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers aboard an Air Canada jet that crashed at the Halifax airport during a snowstorm last year.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Denise Boudreau decided Tuesday that Transport Canada will remain as a defendant as she certified the class action.

Air Canada Flight 624 hit the ground about 200 metres short of Runway 05 shortly after midnight on March 29, 2015, as it approached Halifax Stanfield International Airport in gusty winds and heavy snowfall.

More than two dozen people were injured in the crash.

Lawyer Ray Wagner says the judge decided Transport Canada had to be included as a defendant because it was responsible for navigation systems and other equipment at the airport.