Tristan Cleveland: Let’s build condos on Citadel Hill

Considering how little we use Citadel Hill, maybe we should build condos on it.

Bulldozing the fortress would open up 30 new downtown blocks for development, which would mean millions in new tax revenue. The park is nearly always empty in any case, so it’s only frugal to spend the revenue on a park elsewhere that people will use. Right?

Before you knock down my door with pitchforks and torches, let me express recognition that people certainly do value Citadel Hill. But here’s the good news: since no one goes in person, we can provide the same value by putting up billboards showing pictures of the fortress. It’s a no-brainer: same visual benefit, less space occupied.

Think that’s crazy? The only thing crazier is that we don’t measure the success of public spaces in Halifax in terms of whether people go to them. Physically, our parks cannot benefit anyone who is not there.

OK, clearly the solution is not to actually bulldoze the fortress. But it’s not good enough to mow the grass. That park occupies some of our most valuable land; let’s make a public space worth the ground it’s on.

The thing is, unused grass isn’t just a waste, it’s a problem. All around the Hill, the streets are so empty they feel dangerous at night. Yet just a block away in multiple directions—on Spring Garden, Argyle, and Gottingen—streets are full of activity. Imagine how much more successful these streets would be if there weren’t a 49 acre interruption between them?

Here’s just a few ideas I’ve heard to make it a part of city life: community gardens, an orchard, vineyards, slides, coffee stands, campfires, a big public veranda for watching sunsets, a winter carnival, and toboggan races. With that much land, in that location, there’s a lot we could do.

On top of Citadel Hill, the views are breathtaking. We need events, vendors—something—to make that view part of the daily routine. If we could work with Parks Canada to give residents free access to the fortress, just imagine the kinds of activities we could hold in that space.

We should preserve heritage, but there is nothing historical about the Kentucky bluegrass on a hill in Nova Scotia, nor about a fortress being used only by tourists. Those slopes once featured soldiers’ gardens, goats eating long native grasses, and crisscrossing trails. It featured life. The anachronism is the monotony, and it’s time we end it.