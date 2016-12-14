Nova Scotia men plead guilty to animal cruelty

Two North Preston men pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges this week after 24 dogs were seized from their property last year.

Warren and Makell Cain changed their pleas from not guilty to guilty on Tuesday on six counts each of animal cruelty, according to a news release from the SPCA.

The SPCA says the men had 24 pitbulls on their property, and they were charged with offences including confining an animal to unsanitary conditions as to significantly impair the animal’s health or wellbeing, and causing an animal to be in distress.

Warren Cain was sentenced to a lifetime ban on owning animals, and fined $11,399.65 in restitution to the SPCA, and $1,500 in fines to the courts.

Makell Cain was sentenced to a 15-year ban on owning animals, and $1,000 in fines to the courts.