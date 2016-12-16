N.S. government to resume talks with civil servants, teachers unions

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union will return to the negotiating table with the provincial government Monday.

The NSGEU, which represents 7,600 civil servants, requested a return to talks on Thursday, a day after its members rejected a tentative agreement by 94 per cent.

NSGEU president Jason MacLean said when the vote results were announced Wednesday that the union was committed to getting back to the table for "real negotiation."

Originally, the NSGEU recommended members accept the contract. However, after the teachers' union rejected a similar tentative agreement and the province readied wage legislation, the union reversed its recommendation.

The rejected deal would see a two-year wage freeze followed by a three-per-cent wage increase over the last two years. It would also freeze the long-service award given to retiring employees retroactive to 2015.

Finance Minister Randy Delorey said in Thursday's budget update the government is committed to resolving contract disputes, but it will stick to its financial plan.

"We'll have to see where negotiations go, but our fiscal plan will be respected," he said.

The government is boasting a $12.1-million surplus, but that surplus is based on savings from the two contracts rejected by the NSGEU and Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

MacLean said Thursday that the fiscal update the government put forward is "unrealistic" for Nova Scotians.

The government is also set to sit down for another round of contract talks with the teachers' union beginning Saturday.