Nova Scotia RCMP investigating highway collision that claimed two lives
The man, 71, and woman, 57, were both from Lockeport.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that took the lives of two people.
In a media release, the force said Shelburne RCMP are investigating the fatal collision that occurred Thursday around 4 p.m. near Birchtown on Highway 103.
The highway was closed for several hours following the collision.
A man, 71, and a woman, 57, died when their vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle. Both occupants were from Lockeport.
The driver of the oncoming vehicle wasn’t hurt. Police said the collision remains under investigation.