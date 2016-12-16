Nova Scotia RCMP investigating highway collision that claimed two lives

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that took the lives of two people.

In a media release, the force said Shelburne RCMP are investigating the fatal collision that occurred Thursday around 4 p.m. near Birchtown on Highway 103.

The highway was closed for several hours following the collision.

A man, 71, and a woman, 57, died when their vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle. Both occupants were from Lockeport.