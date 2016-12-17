Hazardous road conditions, flooding possible for Halifax with rising and falling temperatures

A special weather statement has been issued for Halifax with flooding and dangerous driving possible to end the weekend due to rain and rising and falling temperatures.

Environment Canada says rain will spread across the province Saturday night and all day Sunday, with up to 20 millimetres of rainfall possible along the Atlantic coast.

“These rainfall amounts, combined with the accumulated snowpack over recent days, could result in localized flooding,” the statement reads. “Additionally on Sunday evening, temperatures will plummet below zero, causing rain to change quickly to flurries, which may produce hazardous road conditions.”