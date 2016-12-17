Older man attacked in Halifax-area home invasion, neighbours chase suspects

Police are looking for two men who broke into a Halifax-area home and attacked the person living inside.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 400 block of Herring Cove Road in Spryfield at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the 64-year-old victim told them he was in bed when heard someone trying to force their way in through his door.

The victim investigated, and saw two men he didn’t know.

According to police, the victim was then assaulted, until neighbours heard the commotion and chased the suspects away.

Luckily, the 64-year-old avoided serious injuries.

Both suspects are described as white men in there 20s, with one wearing a black coat, jeans and was sporting a large knife.