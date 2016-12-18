Meanwhile in Cape Breton: Much of Nova Scotia battered by snow, wind, cold, rain and ice

Officially it is not yet winter, but it seems Cape Breton has already experienced the worst of what the season can bring.

Over the past few days, area residents, like many in Nova Scotia, have been battered by heavy snows, extremely cold temperatures, high winds, torrential rainfalls, rising temperatures, and accelerated snowmelt, all of which have contributed to making travel more difficult and dangerous than usual.

On Sunday, less than 12 hours after being snow covered, many area roadways suddenly featured pools of water that left motorists no choice but to splash their way through the quickly expanding puddles and potholes.

And the walking was not easy, either, as many sidewalks were unfit for pedestrians.

Bruce MacKillop was found strolling down George Street with an umbrella in hand to himself from the mid-afternoon downpour.

“It’s not easy to hang on to, but at least I’m prepared — I knew it was going to rain today,” he said, as he trudged through the slush on his way to Sydney’s north end.

Not far away, but a bit later, Mike MacIvor was getting wet as he shovelled what had become water-soaked, concrete-like snow that the plow had pushed up across the end of his Bentinck Street driveway.

“It’s heavy — it’s rotten,” he admitted as he took a break and leaned on his ergonomically correct shovel. “But it’s there and I have to move it, so I don’t have any choice.”

MacIvor is no stranger to bad road conditions as he operates a truck to and from Pugwash, where salt is picked up and brought back to be used on Cape Breton roads.