'I’m here for Syria, for my country:' About 200 people protest in Halifax over country's civil war

As evacuation efforts stalled in Aleppo, nearly 200 people gathered in a Halifax park on Sunday to raise awareness of the plight of people caught in the middle of the deadly civil war in Syria.

Men, women and children, many of them new Canadians, gathered in Victoria Park holding Syrian flags with the word ‘Freedom’ printed on them. Young children held signs reading, “STOP THE KILLING IN SYRIA,” HELP MY FRIENDS,” and “SAVE PEOPLE IN ALEPPO” written in Arabic and English.

People chanted, in reference to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, “Hey Bashar, what do you say? How many kids you kill today?”

Shareaa al-Rasheed came from Syria to Halifax just seven months ago.

“I’m here for Syria, for my country,” he said at the park on Sunday.

Hasan Sinan is not from Syria, but said many of his friends are.

“It is very frustrating. One of my closest friends is actually from Aleppo, and we were talking on the phone the other day and it’s just devastating,” he said.

“It’s just a terrible feeling to just watch, and not being able to do anything.”

Sinan said he came out on Sunday to “stand with our brothers and sisters there,” and said he hoped the demonstration would help raise awareness in the community. But seeing everything happening in Syria, he still feels helpless.

“It’s a sad time to be alive, really,” he said.

Hadeel Dalloul said she went to the demonstration to support Halifax’s growing Arabic community, and especially the Syrian community, and to show the world that “we’re still here, we still remember them, we’re very supportive, and we’re here to help. They’re not forgotten.”

“It breaks your heart to see the innocents, and the children and the women being killed for absolutely no reason,” Dalloul said.

“It’s a reminder that we lost our humanity in a way, that we can watch this, and just because it’s not in Canada, just because it’s not on this land, that means it’s ok? It’s not. You just have to keep reminding yourself that we are human.”

More than 8,000 kilometres away in Aleppo, thousands of people waited Sunday for delayed buses to evacuate the city that UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon described as a “synonym for hell.”