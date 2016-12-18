Woman arrested after stabbing in Dartmouth sends man to hospital
Police say the victim was stabbed more than once in the upper body.
Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman after a stabbing in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 0 to 110 block of Lahey Road on Saturday night and found a 31-year-old man who had been stabbed.
The victim suffered stab wounds to his upper body, according to police, and was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
As police investigated, they arrested the 23-year-old woman, who is known to the victim.
No other details were provided.
