Police on scene of train derailment in Nova Scotia
Cape Breton Regional Police says no vehicles were involved and no one was injured.
Motorists in a Nova Scotia community are being asked to take an alternate route after a train derailed on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. in the community of Scotchtown.
No injuries are being reported and no motor vehicles were involved, according to the Cape Breton Regional Police Service.
Because of the derailment, motorists are advised that May Street is currently inaccessible from Daley Road, in the area of the railroad tracks.
Police are on scene assisting with temporary traffic control until permanent traffic control is put in place under the direction of the railway.