Police on scene of train derailment in Nova Scotia

Motorists in a Nova Scotia community are being asked to take an alternate route after a train derailed on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. in the community of Scotchtown.

No injuries are being reported and no motor vehicles were involved, according to the Cape Breton Regional Police Service.

Because of the derailment, motorists are advised that May Street is currently inaccessible from Daley Road, in the area of the railroad tracks.